Richford man fined for unpermitted salvage yard

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The owner of a Richford car repair shop has been fined $6,000 for operating an unpermitted salvage yard.

During the summer of 2016, Vermont environmental officials say they discovered that say Larry Carr was operating an unpermitted salvage yard that contained several dozen wrecked motor vehicles, numerous unregistered vehicles, and various dismantled parts and scrap metal. The Agency of Natural Resources says Carr failed to either clean up the property or get the required operating permits and remained in violation through April of 2021.

Under a court agreement, Carr agreed to clean up the site and pay a $6,000 fine as well as another $3,000 in penalties if the work is not completed by August.

“Vermont’s permitted salvage yards provide an important service by recycling scrap metal and managing hazardous waste materials in a safe way. DEC supports salvage yard operators with best management practices and training materials,” DEC Commissioner Peter Walke said in a statement, “but we will also step in as regulators when responsibilities are not being met.”

