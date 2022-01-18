Snow dump opens majority of VAST trail network

BRAINTREE, Vt. (WCAX) - Snowmobile enthusiasts are celebrating the new snow, allowing many trails around the state to open for the first time this season.

“Oh, I get giddy, you know?” said Stuart Merusi, president of the White River Valley Snowgoers. He hopped into his club’s groomer Tuesday with a youthful spring in his step and was busy the rest of the day. “I know it is hard to predict but I was pretty excited when we ended up with a foot here.”

The club and its 70 members are responsible for 58 miles of trails that cross through several towns in central Vermont. “Breaking the trails open, opening the gates, packing the snow in with a compactor bar. I haven’t hooked on to the drag yet,” Merusi explained.

Other clubs across the region are doing the same, connecting to the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, VAST, 5,000 mile network. “I would expect that about two-thirds of the trails will be open in the next couple of days,” said VAST’s Cindy Locke. The organization has about 20,000 members with about half from out of state. A trails pass is required every year. “The economic impact for snowmobiling in the state of Vermont is pretty massive. We are right behind downhill skiing. We bring in about $550 million dollars a year into the economy.”

And it’s volunteers like Merusi that help keep those dollars flowing, by pushing the white stuff back onto the trails. “We’ll mark trails on the map as open but use caution as always,” Merusi said. Safety first, which the experts say often affords more time to appreciate the stunning countryside. “Slow down and enjoy Vermont for what we got to offer here.”

And unlike ski resorts where they can make their own snow, snowmobilers rely 100% on Mother Nature. So, they are hoping that Monday’s storm repeats itself throughout the rest of the season.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.