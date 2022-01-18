Stockbridge fight leads to charges

STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Stockbridge residents face charges following a fight involving a firearm and baseball bat Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened just after 7 a.m. at a home in Stockbridge. After an initial investigation, The Vermont State Police say Noah Algren, 24, pointed a gun at his neighbors, Daniel and Tonya Kopyscinski. They say the fight continued outside, where Jocelyn Guyette, 26, grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and threatened Kopyscinski. Kopyscinski then assaulted Algren.

Police say Algren was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. Guyette and Kopyscinski were also cited for simple assault.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.