Advertisement

Stockbridge fight leads to charges

Noah Algren
Noah Algren(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Stockbridge residents face charges following a fight involving a firearm and baseball bat Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened just after 7 a.m. at a home in Stockbridge. After an initial investigation, The Vermont State Police say Noah Algren, 24, pointed a gun at his neighbors, Daniel and Tonya Kopyscinski. They say the fight continued outside, where Jocelyn Guyette, 26, grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and threatened Kopyscinski. Kopyscinski then assaulted Algren.

Police say Algren was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. Guyette and Kopyscinski were also cited for simple assault.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Samantha Hojnacki
Police: Vt. woman left vulnerable adult in subzero temperatures
A man died in a fire in Sheldon on Sunday.
Man killed in Sheldon fire
File photo
Hardwick woman dies in hospital following 3-car crash
A Vermont National Guard Soldier is being called a hero following a Christmas morning rescue of...
Vt. National Guard soldier rescues young boy who fell through ice

Latest News

Richford man fined for unpermitted salvage yard
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
Gov. Scott’s spending plan invests in Vermont workforce, housing
x
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Governor Kathy Hochul-File photo
Hochul budget calls to boost school aid, offer tax relief