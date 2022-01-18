Teen rescued in West Windsor snowmobile crash

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old was airlifted to the hospital Sunday after crashing a snowmobile in West Windsor.

Authorities say Vermont State Game Wardens responded around 3:30 p.m. to the scene off Kimball Farm Road. They say the 14-year-old apparently lost control and struck a frozen embankment near Mill Brook and was thrown off.

They were airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

