Teen rescued in West Windsor snowmobile crash

(WLUC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old was airlifted to the hospital Sunday after crashing a snowmobile in West Windsor.

Authorities say Vermont State Game Wardens responded around 3:30 p.m. to the scene off Kimball Farm Road.  They say the 14-year-old apparently lost control and struck a frozen embankment near Mill Brook and was thrown off.

They were airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

