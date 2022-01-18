Advertisement

Vt. municipalities to consider mask mandate extensions

Vermont lawmakers and nurses are pleading with the governor to enact another state of emergency and require masks indoors.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several towns Tuesday are considering whether to extend their mask mandates.

Vermont lawmakers passed a bill late last year allowing municipalities to create their own masking rules on a temporary basis. Those towns need to reevaluate their mandates every 30 days. At least five are doing that, including Brattleboro, Essex, Williston, South Burlington, and Richmond.

