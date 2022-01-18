Vt. municipalities to consider mask mandate extensions
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several towns Tuesday are considering whether to extend their mask mandates.
Vermont lawmakers passed a bill late last year allowing municipalities to create their own masking rules on a temporary basis. Those towns need to reevaluate their mandates every 30 days. At least five are doing that, including Brattleboro, Essex, Williston, South Burlington, and Richmond.
