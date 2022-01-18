Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Vermont Gov. Scott to give budget address

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will present his annual budget address Tuesday afternoon.

It’s scheduled to start at 1 p.m. You can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

The goal is to lay out key policy initiatives and outline how the governor thinks lawmakers should spend money in the legislative session.

The financial blueprint will address workforce woes, housing and leftover federal funds.

The budget typically sits around $7 billion.

We expect to hear the governor call for big investments in career technical centers, initiatives for retirees and internships through the Department of Labor. Those programs are aimed at addressing labor shortages in the trades, child care and health care.

And we’ll get the details on the governor’s proposed tax cuts. Those will be focused on middle-income Vermonters, retirees and young workers.

The speech is closed to the public, but you can watch the livestream above.

Our Calvin Cutler will have analysis of the address for you tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

