WATCH LIVE: Vermont Gov. Scott to give budget address

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will present his annual budget address Tuesday afternoon.

The goal is to lay out key policy initiatives and outline how the governor thinks lawmakers should spend money in the legislative session.

The financial blueprint will address workforce woes, housing and leftover federal funds.

The budget typically sits around $7 billion.

We expect to hear the governor call for big investments in career technical centers, initiatives for retirees and internships through the Department of Labor. Those programs are aimed at addressing labor shortages in the trades, child care and health care.

And we’ll get the details on the governor’s proposed tax cuts. Those will be focused on middle-income Vermonters, retirees and young workers.

