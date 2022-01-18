BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After that respectable snowstorm that we got on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we will be heading back into the freezer again today. Temperatures will fall through teens and into the single digits. Blustery NNW winds will bring the wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - into the dangerously cold teens and 20s BELOW zero!

A fast-moving clipper system will be tracking to our north on Wednesday, but we’ll get a little bit of light snow out of it - just a trace to couple of inches by the end of the day. Our temperatures will bump back up into the 30s as breezy south winds ahead of that clipper pump some warmer air back in, at least temporarily.

After the clipper goes by Wednesday night, winds will again shift around to the NNW, and another shot of cold air will come back in again, and stick around through the end of the week. It will be blustery again on Thursday. Overnight lows will drop well below zero on Thursday night & Friday night. Friday’s daytime temperatures will barely be above zero for most areas. Some colder pockets may not get above zero on Friday.

The temperatures will moderate as we get into the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few snow showers in our southern & eastern areas as a possible coastal storm comes a little closer our way.

A minor disturbance could bring a few snow showers on Sunday as well.

Watch out for icy patches on the roads today, and bundle up against the next batch of bitterly cold, Arctic air for later on tonight, and again for the end of the week. As always, please keep the pets indoors during cold snaps like this. -Gary

