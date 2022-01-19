Advertisement

Analysis: Biden defends stalled agenda in Congress

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Thursday marks the end of President Joe Biden’s first year in office. It comes as Biden Wednesday defended his stalled agenda during a rare press conference.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with White House correspondent Jon Decker about Biden’s strategy, as well as murmurs that Senator Bernie Sanders may endorse a candidate in West Virginia to run in a primary against Senator Joe Manchin because of his refusal to support major spending bills and filibuster changes.

