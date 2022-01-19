Advertisement

Court weighs vacating convictions of killer captured in Vermont

Gary Sampson-File photo
Gary Sampson-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCAX) - A federal appeals court is considering whether to vacate the murder convictions of a drifter who died in prison while appealing his death sentence for killing three men in New England.

Gary Lee Sampson, 62, died in a Missouri prison medical facility last month.

Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers are expected to submit legal briefs this month on the impact of Sampson’s death on his appeal and underlying convictions.

The office of the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts declined to comment. But one of Sampson’s lawyers said her late client’s appeal didn’t seek to challenge the legality of his conviction but the decision to sentence him to death.

Sampson’s lawyers said he was brain damaged and mentally ill in 2001 when he murdered three people, two in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

He tried to kill a fourth victim in Vermont, William Gregory, but Gregory escaped.

Sampson then broke into a house in Plymouth, Vermont, and called the police to surrender.

Related Story:

Killer caught in Vermont in 2001 dies in prison

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Noah Algren
Stockbridge fight leads to charges

Latest News

File
Waters off New England hit record fall temperature in ‘21
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID briefing
When a major milk producer dropped all of its Vermont organic dairy farms, industry leaders got...
Task force makes recommendations to assist organic dairy farms
When a major milk producer dropped all of its Vermont organic dairy farms, industry leaders got...
Task force sends recommendations to save organic dairy farms to USDA