Court weighs vacating convictions of killer captured in Vermont

BOSTON (WCAX) - A federal appeals court is considering whether to vacate the murder convictions of a drifter who died in prison while appealing his death sentence for killing three men in New England.

Gary Lee Sampson, 62, died in a Missouri prison medical facility last month.

Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers are expected to submit legal briefs this month on the impact of Sampson’s death on his appeal and underlying convictions.

The office of the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts declined to comment. But one of Sampson’s lawyers said her late client’s appeal didn’t seek to challenge the legality of his conviction but the decision to sentence him to death.

Sampson’s lawyers said he was brain damaged and mentally ill in 2001 when he murdered three people, two in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

He tried to kill a fourth victim in Vermont, William Gregory, but Gregory escaped.

Sampson then broke into a house in Plymouth, Vermont, and called the police to surrender.

