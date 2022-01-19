Extradition process to begin for Burlington shooting suspect
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Prosecutors are pushing for the prime suspect in an attempted murder in Burlington to be extradited from the state of Georgia.
In March 2019, police say Alfred Wisher shot Khyann Jones outside of a Clarke Street apartment. Police say the dispute was over a woman.
Months later, Wisher was found in Savannah, Georgia, during an arrest there. He was sentenced there Wednesday to 53 years in prison for a different crime. Now that that’s happened, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says they will start the extradition process.
Related Stories:
Extradition of Burlington shooting suspect stalled in Georgia
Burlington attempted murder suspect captured in Georgia
Court documents reveal alleged motive in Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting suspect still at large
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.