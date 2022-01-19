Advertisement

Extradition process to begin for Burlington shooting suspect

Alfred Wisher-File photo
Alfred Wisher-File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Prosecutors are pushing for the prime suspect in an attempted murder in Burlington to be extradited from the state of Georgia.

In March 2019, police say Alfred Wisher shot Khyann Jones outside of a Clarke Street apartment. Police say the dispute was over a woman.

Months later, Wisher was found in Savannah, Georgia, during an arrest there. He was sentenced there Wednesday to 53 years in prison for a different crime. Now that that’s happened, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says they will start the extradition process.

