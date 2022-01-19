Advertisement

Firefighter injured battling blaze at New Hampshire home

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, N.H. (WCAX) - A firefighter was injured battling a blaze at a home in Monroe, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in a little before 11 a.m. by a passerby who spotted smoking coming from the Littleton Road home.

Firefighters from New Hampshire and Vermont responded to the scene but the single-family house was already fully involved when they arrived. It is a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter was transported from the scene with a leg injury after slipping and falling.

“Some very adverse conditions,” Littleton Fire Chief Michael Mcquillen said. “As I said, that fire was well advanced. They had a lot of heat in the building to try to knock it down to extinguish it. And, obviously, with the cold temperature that we have and the freezing that occurs, it takes a toll on your body.”

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement of the home, but the investigation into the exact cause is still underway. At this time, the fire is not considered suspicious.

