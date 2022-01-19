Firefighters remind you to clear hydrants of snow
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Local firefighters are asking you to help them out and clear out your hydrant.
Crews were out shoveling hydrants in Hinesburg Tuesday after the big storm. They say seconds matter when there’s a fire, and they won’t want to spend extra time trying to get the hydrants clear.
The Waterbury Fire Department says there should be a three feet path all the way around the hydrant.
