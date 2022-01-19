Firefighters remind you to clear hydrants of snow

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Local firefighters are asking you to help them out and clear out your hydrant.

Crews were out shoveling hydrants in Hinesburg Tuesday after the big storm. They say seconds matter when there’s a fire, and they won’t want to spend extra time trying to get the hydrants clear.

In the event of a fire, seconds matter - that’s why the duty crew was out shoveling hydrants in town today. Would you like to help? Next storm, lend us a hand and shovel out your local hydrant! Posted by Hinesburg Fire Department on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The Waterbury Fire Department says there should be a three feet path all the way around the hydrant.

Do you have a fire hydrant near your home or business? If so, please consider adopting it for the winter and shoveling... Posted by Waterbury Vermont Fire Department on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

