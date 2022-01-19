Green Mountain Power wants rate increase
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power customers could be paying more starting this fall.
The state’s largest utility has requested a rate increase of 2.34%, which it says is below inflation.
GMP says rising energy costs are behind most of the requested increase.
Vegetation management to keep the lines clear is another cost-driver.
If approved by the Public Utility Commission, the rate hike would take effect in October.
