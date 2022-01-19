Advertisement

Green Mountain Power wants rate increase

Green Mountain Power customers could be paying more starting this fall. - File photo
Green Mountain Power customers could be paying more starting this fall. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power customers could be paying more starting this fall.

The state’s largest utility has requested a rate increase of 2.34%, which it says is below inflation.

GMP says rising energy costs are behind most of the requested increase.

Vegetation management to keep the lines clear is another cost-driver.

If approved by the Public Utility Commission, the rate hike would take effect in October.

Click here for more details from GMP.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Noah Algren
Stockbridge fight leads to charges

Latest News

x
Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations
Leonard Forte-File photo
Judge dismisses old sex assault case after death of suspect
Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Hochul nabs biggest haul of 2022 gubernatorial field
File Photo
Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations