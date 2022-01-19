Green Mountain Power wants rate increase

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power customers could be paying more starting this fall.

The state’s largest utility has requested a rate increase of 2.34%, which it says is below inflation.

GMP says rising energy costs are behind most of the requested increase.

Vegetation management to keep the lines clear is another cost-driver.

If approved by the Public Utility Commission, the rate hike would take effect in October.

Click here for more details from GMP.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.