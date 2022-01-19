Judge dismisses old sex assault case after death of suspect

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont judge has dismissed a decades-old sexual case after the suspect died at his Florida home.

The judge granted the motion Tuesday that had been filed by the office of the Bennington County State’s Attorney to dismiss the charges against 80-year-old Leonard Forte who died Dec. 22. Forte was convicted in 1988 of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at his Landgrove vacation home, but a judge set aside the conviction.

The state had worked for years to retry Forte, but he had argued he was too ill. A Vermont court ruled late last year he could stand trial, but he died before he could be brought back to Vermont.

