Advertisement

Judge dismisses old sex assault case after death of suspect

Leonard Forte-File photo
Leonard Forte-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont judge has dismissed a decades-old sexual case after the suspect died at his Florida home.

The judge granted the motion Tuesday that had been filed by the office of the Bennington County State’s Attorney to dismiss the charges against 80-year-old Leonard Forte who died Dec. 22. Forte was convicted in 1988 of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at his Landgrove vacation home, but a judge set aside the conviction.

The state had worked for years to retry Forte, but he had argued he was too ill. A Vermont court ruled late last year he could stand trial, but he died before he could be brought back to Vermont.

Related Stories:

Former NY detective pleads not guilty in Vt. case

Vt. judge rules former NY cop physically able to face ‘80s sex assault case

Former NY detective faces new charges in Vt. case

Judge orders 1987 sex abuse case ready for July retrial

Vt. attorney general’s office takes lead in 25-year-old case

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Noah Algren
Stockbridge fight leads to charges

Latest News

x
Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations
Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Hochul nabs biggest haul of 2022 gubernatorial field
File Photo
Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations
Gary Sampson-File photo
Court weighs vacating convictions of killer captured in Vermont