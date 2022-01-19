Lake Placid preparing sustainable facilities for ‘23 FISU World University Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Lake Placid is preparing for an exciting winter next year, as the FISU World University Games return to the North Country for just the second time.

The 31st Winter Games are just 358 days away, but the facilities are getting ready to host athletes from over 600 universities across the world. This is just the second time these games have ever been held in the U.S. The first time was also in Lake Placid back in the ‘70s.

The facilities were open to the media Wednesday. While athletics and academics are among their main missions, this year, sustainability is too.

Elissa Borden spoke with Chris Carroll, the managing director of the 2023 FISU World University Games.

