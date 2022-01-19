Local fire department uses grant to give out free smoke detectors
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - Haverhill community members are getting free smoke detectors thanks to a grant for the fire department.
According to the New Hampshire department, a $2500 grant from FM Global will be spent on the detectors.
If you’re a Haverhill resident and don’t have a working smoke detector, reach out and they’ll put you on their list to install one.
Firefighters say this has already been a busy and deadly fire season throughout the country. They say a working smoke detector could mean all the difference.
