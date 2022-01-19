Advertisement

Longtime leader of ECHO to step down

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The longtime leader of a Vermont science museum is retiring.

The ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain announced Wednesday that Phelan Fretz will be stepping down after 20 years at the helm.

Fretz has been the executive director at ECHO there since the center was founded in 2002.

His last day will be in June.

ECHO will name an interim leader while the search for a permanent replacement happens.

