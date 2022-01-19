New Hampshire considers changing, repealing abortion ban

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Less than three weeks after New Hampshire’s new abortion ban took effect, lawmakers have moved toward changing it slightly while also being urged to eliminate it altogether.

As of Jan. 1, abortions are prohibited after 24 weeks gestation with only narrow exceptions, and ultrasounds are required before any abortion. A House committee on Tuesday rejected a proposal to add exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal abnormality but recommended scaling back the ultrasound requirement.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee heard testimony on a bill backed by Democrats to repeal both the ban and ultrasound mandate.

