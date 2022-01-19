Advertisement

New Hampshire considers changing, repealing abortion ban

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Less than three weeks after New Hampshire’s new abortion ban took effect, lawmakers have moved toward changing it slightly while also being urged to eliminate it altogether.

As of Jan. 1, abortions are prohibited after 24 weeks gestation with only narrow exceptions, and ultrasounds are required before any abortion. A House committee on Tuesday rejected a proposal to add exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal abnormality but recommended scaling back the ultrasound requirement.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee heard testimony on a bill backed by Democrats to repeal both the ban and ultrasound mandate.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Noah Algren
Stockbridge fight leads to charges

Latest News

AGAIN
Unfortunate few catching COVID again
LAWSUIT
Shaftsbury man sues Vt. State Police over excessive force
INJURED
Firefighter injured battling blaze at New Hampshire home
The new Mountain Pass Lodge at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
Lake Placid preparing sustainable facilities for ‘23 FISU World University Games
DELAYS
Inconsistent mail deliveries have some USPS customers frustrated