NH bar worker pins man with loaded gun to the ground

File image
File image(VNL)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EXETER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say a bar employee helped stop a “dangerous and frightening situation” by pinning a man to the ground after he threatened people in the business with a loaded gun.

Police said the 49-year-old man from East Kingston has been charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Witnesses told police the man entered the Shooters Pub in Exeter just before closing on Jan. 14 and said he was looking for his credit card.  They said he later got his gun. An employee pushed the door into the man and shoved him. The two men and the gun fell to the floor.  

A message seeking comment was left with the man’s lawyer. 

