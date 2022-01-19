Advertisement

NH to conduct internal review over missing girl’s custody

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Wednesday again took aim at a Massachusetts judge for granting custody of a missing girl to her father who is accused of abusing her.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in Manchester, New Hampshire, in October 2019. The little girl’s father and stepmother have been charged with child endangerment and assault but not at this time with Harmony’s disappearance. Sununu says the child should never have been in her father’s custody, a decision made by the Massachusetts court.

“People are angry, I’m angry, everybody is angry. And at the end of the day, you have to be transparent about it and you have got to get to the bottom of it. But it all started with this judge. I don’t know who this judge was, putting that child, that little girl, in the custody of that monster. And that gets us all pretty furious,” Sununu said.

New Hampshire is conducting an internal review of what went wrong in both states.

Related Stories:

Sununu questions Massachusetts’ handling of missing child case

Reward increases for missing New Hampshire girl

New charges filed against missing NH girl’s stepmother

Search finished at Harmony Montgomery’s last-known residence

Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Noah Algren
Stockbridge fight leads to charges

Latest News

Dustin Keelty with his wife, Karen, and two daughters
ALS registry could help find environmental risk factors for disease
The new Mountain Pass Lodge at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
Lake Placid preparing sustainable facilities for ‘23 FISU World University Games
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze at a home in Monroe, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning.
Firefighter injured battling blaze at New Hampshire home
Lake Placid preparing sustainable facilities for '23 FISU World University Games
Lake Placid preparing sustainable facilities for '23 FISU World University Games
sdf
ALS registry could help find environmental risk factors for disease