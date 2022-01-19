NH to conduct internal review over missing girl’s custody

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu Wednesday again took aim at a Massachusetts judge for granting custody of a missing girl to her father who is accused of abusing her.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in Manchester, New Hampshire, in October 2019. The little girl’s father and stepmother have been charged with child endangerment and assault but not at this time with Harmony’s disappearance. Sununu says the child should never have been in her father’s custody, a decision made by the Massachusetts court.

“People are angry, I’m angry, everybody is angry. And at the end of the day, you have to be transparent about it and you have got to get to the bottom of it. But it all started with this judge. I don’t know who this judge was, putting that child, that little girl, in the custody of that monster. And that gets us all pretty furious,” Sununu said.

New Hampshire is conducting an internal review of what went wrong in both states.

