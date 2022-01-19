Plattsburgh mayor performs record number of weddings

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s mayor was busy the past year performing a record number of nuptials.

In the state of New York, mayors can legally conduct a marriage ceremony. Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest conducted 24 wedding ceremonies last year as of December 3.

According to the city, that’s the most ceremonies in a year done by a Plattsburgh mayor over the past decade combined.

💍 Did you know the Mayor can conduct your wedding ceremony? 💍 It's true! The Mayor can legally conduct a marriage... Posted by The City of Plattsburgh on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.