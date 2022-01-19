Advertisement

Shaftsbury man sues VSP over excessive force

By Dom Amato
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shaftsbury man is suing Vermont State Police for $25 million, accusing troopers of excessive force during his arrest.

The lawsuit was filed last week in federal court by Christopher Campbell. Vermont State Police say Campbell had driven off the road last February and was suspected of drunken driving. Police say Campbell became actively combative when troopers showed up and resisted arrest. Trooper Robert Zink is then accused of punching Campbell while he was in handcuffs on the ground.

Zink was eventually put on unpaid relief from duty and pleaded not guilty to assault last April. Now, Zink along with Troopers Jeremy Sullivan -- who’s also accused of assault -- and David Pfindel, who’s accused of not intervening, are named in the federal lawsuit. Campbell alleges excessive force, that he was denied medical care, and that the other troopers should have intervened.

Vermont State Police had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.

