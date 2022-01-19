Advertisement

South Burlington expands city mask mandate

The city of South Burlington has expanded its mask mandate. - File photo
The city of South Burlington has expanded its mask mandate. - File photo(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington has expanded its mask mandate.

Tuesday night, the City Council voted to make masks mandatory in all buildings where the general public can go, like grocery stores.

Before, it only extended to city-owned buildings.

For places like gyms or clubs, masks must be worn in public areas of the building, like a lobby, but after that, it’s up to the business to decide on a masking policy.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Noah Algren
Stockbridge fight leads to charges

Latest News

Dustin Keelty with his wife, Karen, and two daughters
ALS registry could help find environmental risk factors for disease
The new Mountain Pass Lodge at Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.
Lake Placid preparing sustainable facilities for ‘23 FISU World University Games
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze at a home in Monroe, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning.
Firefighter injured battling blaze at New Hampshire home
Lake Placid preparing sustainable facilities for '23 FISU World University Games
Lake Placid preparing sustainable facilities for '23 FISU World University Games
sdf
ALS registry could help find environmental risk factors for disease