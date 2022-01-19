South Burlington expands city mask mandate

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington has expanded its mask mandate.

Tuesday night, the City Council voted to make masks mandatory in all buildings where the general public can go, like grocery stores.

Before, it only extended to city-owned buildings.

For places like gyms or clubs, masks must be worn in public areas of the building, like a lobby, but after that, it’s up to the business to decide on a masking policy.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.