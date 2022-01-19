Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 17th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The winter sports season is heating up with conference action at the college level and games nearly every night at the high schools. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At #3, the Essex girls hockey team is three-time defending state champions, but long-time rival BFA put them on notice Wednesday. The Comets would light up the scoreboard...and the Hornets to the tune of a 12-4 beatdown. And that wasn’t an abberration either, BFA has three games with more than 10 goals this season. The Comets might be the best team in the state.

The top two spots both came from Patrick Gym though. On Saturday, Josie Larkins entered the game against UMBC just four points shy of 1,000 for her career. Within two early in this one, Larkins drew the foul and canned a couple at the line to become the 23rd player in program history to reach a thousand. Cats would win the game 69-36.

But not even a career milestone could beat Wednesday’s record-breaking performance from UVM men’s hoops. Vermont entered their contest with Stony Brook looking to send a message to the America East preseason favorites...but I don’t think even the Cats expected the NBA-jam level fire hands across pretty much the whole roster. EIGHT different UVM players connected from beyond the arc in this one as the Cats splashed down 19 threes. The previous school record was 17. They went on to hit 13 more of them Saturday at UMBC. UVM looking like the #1 team in America East and they claim the #1 spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

