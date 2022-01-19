Advertisement

Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID death toll and hospitalizations reached new milestones Wednesday.

Health officials reported eight new COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 507 since the start of the pandemic. Almost half of those deaths (252) are in the 80+ age group. Death rates between the sexes are fairly even, with males edging females by 54%.

The hospitalization rate continues to increase, hitting 122 as of Wednesday with 25 in the ICU.

Health officials reported 1,344 new coronavirus cases for a total of 93,492. Bennington, Rutland, Orleans, and Essex Counties are among the areas with the highest infection rates in the state.

