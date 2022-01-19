Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s COVID death toll and hospitalizations reached new milestones Wednesday.

Health officials reported eight new COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 507 since the start of the pandemic. Almost half of those deaths (252) are in the 80+ age group. Death rates between the sexes are fairly even, with males edging females by 54%.

The hospitalization rate continues to increase, hitting 122 as of Wednesday with 25 in the ICU.

Health officials reported 1,344 new coronavirus cases for a total of 93,492. Bennington, Rutland, Orleans, and Essex Counties are among the areas with the highest infection rates in the state.

Related Stories:

NH National Guard soldiers filling hospital staffing shortage

UVM Medical Center enacts emergency staffing plan

Small Vermont hospitals struggle to find ICU beds

Omicron forecast to cause major Vt. disruptions in coming weeks

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.