Vt. lawmakers try again to pass medical monitoring bill

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are trying for a third time to pass a medical monitoring law.

The proposal would make it easier for people exposed to toxic chemicals to have their medical costs covered by the company that released the chemicals.

Exposure to so-called forever chemicals have been lined to negative health outcomes.

The measure was sparked by widespread drinking water contamination from a former factory owned by Saint-Gobain in North Bennington.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed two previous versions of the bill, saying the bill could deter business.

Lawmakers and advocates are giving it another shot.

“I certainly understand the concerns from industry perspective and the costs and risks. But our costs and risks are very immediate and personal and profound,” said Jim Sullivan of Bennington.

Bennington residents recently reached a $34 million settlement agreement over PFOA contamination in Bennington drinking water.

Sixteen states currently allow people to recoup costs for medical monitoring.

