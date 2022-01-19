Vt. lawmakers try again to pass medical monitoring bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are trying for a third time to pass a medical monitoring law.

The proposal would make it easier for people exposed to toxic chemicals to have their medical costs covered by the company that released the chemicals.

Exposure to so-called forever chemicals have been lined to negative health outcomes.

The measure was sparked by widespread drinking water contamination from a former factory owned by Saint-Gobain in North Bennington.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed two previous versions of the bill, saying the bill could deter business.

Lawmakers and advocates are giving it another shot.

“I certainly understand the concerns from industry perspective and the costs and risks. But our costs and risks are very immediate and personal and profound,” said Jim Sullivan of Bennington.

Bennington residents recently reached a $34 million settlement agreement over PFOA contamination in Bennington drinking water.

Sixteen states currently allow people to recoup costs for medical monitoring.

Related Stories:

Judge gives preliminary OK to $34M contamination settlement

New Vermont laws cracks down on ‘forever chemicals’

New Vermont laws take effect July 1 as state benefits from federal cash

Scott signs bill restricting sale of PFAS chemicals

Community water filtration system fails in Pownal

Vermont DEC not expanding PFAS regulations at this time

Report: Vt. wastewater plants sending landfill PFAS into waterways

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.