WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID briefing

Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 1,785 new coronavirus cases for a total of 250,581. The current number of hospitalizations is 409. There have been a total of 2,085 deaths.
