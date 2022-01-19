WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 1,785 new coronavirus cases for a total of 250,581. The current number of hospitalizations is 409. There have been a total of 2,085 deaths.

