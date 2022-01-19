Waters off New England hit record fall temperature in ‘21

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine science center reports a body of water off New England and Canada had its warmest fall surface temperatures on record last year.

The Gulf of Maine has long been a focus of climate scientists because it is warming faster than most of the world’s oceans. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute said last week that average sea surface temperatures in the gulf reached 59.9 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius).

The Portland Press Herald reports the figure is about 7% higher than long-term average.

