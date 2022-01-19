Advertisement

Winter storm keeps Stowe rescue crews busy

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s big snowstorm had Stowe Mountain Rescue crews busy.

The squad says they responded to three calls in 24 hours on Monday.

The first was for snowmobilers who got hurt while on a tour. The second was for two skiers who got disoriented and cold in the dark of the back-country, high above the Mt. Mansfield touring center.

The third was for a hurt snowboarder who was out of bounds from Stowe Mountain Resort.

All were rescued and are okay.

Rescue teams say people need to bring a head lamp, spare clothing, water, food, batteries, a first aid kit, a way to light a fire, and a compass.

Hello 2022! Yesterday we had a beautiful dump of snow and the inevitable uptick in outdoor recreation – which in turn...

Posted by Stowe Mountain Rescue on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Shaw's in the Burlington area Sunday
Cat food in short supply, high demand
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Noah Algren
Stockbridge fight leads to charges

Latest News

Courtesy: Waterbury Fire Department
Firefighters remind you to clear hydrants of snow
Local firefighters are asking you to help them out and clear out your hydrant.
Firefighters remind you to clear hydrants of snow
FILE photo.
Local fire department uses grant to give out free smoke detectors
The search happened just days after Harmony Montgomery's father and stepmother were arrested on...
Sununu questions Massachusetts’ handling of missing child case