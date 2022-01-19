Winter storm keeps Stowe rescue crews busy

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s big snowstorm had Stowe Mountain Rescue crews busy.

The squad says they responded to three calls in 24 hours on Monday.

The first was for snowmobilers who got hurt while on a tour. The second was for two skiers who got disoriented and cold in the dark of the back-country, high above the Mt. Mansfield touring center.

The third was for a hurt snowboarder who was out of bounds from Stowe Mountain Resort.

All were rescued and are okay.

Rescue teams say people need to bring a head lamp, spare clothing, water, food, batteries, a first aid kit, a way to light a fire, and a compass.

