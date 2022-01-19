BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a cold start to the day, temperatures will rise into the 30s, thanks to a passing clipper system that will be creating a brisk south wind, which will be bringing in the warmer air. That clipper will bring some on-and-off, scattered snow showers throughout the day, but they will only amount to a dusting to a couple of inches in the higher elevations.

As the clipper moves off to our northeast overnight, winds will shift around from the S to NNW. Cold, Arctic air will come barreling back in. Temperatures will continue to head downward during the day on Thursday despite partly sunny skies. Wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be dropping into the teens & 20s below zero by late afternoon. That will be dangerously cold. Frostbite could occur in very little time on exposed skin.

Overnight lows on Thursday night & Friday night will be well below zero. Friday’s high temperature, despite a lot of sunshine, will only be a few degrees either side of zero.

Temperatures will moderate just a bit on Saturday, but it will still be well below the normal high of 28° for Burlington.

There will be another brief bump in the temperatures on Sunday ahead of an upper air disturbance that could bring a few more snow showers late in the day. It will clear out and turn colder again on Monday.

It looks like it will be staying colder than normal right through the end of the month of January. Bundle up and try to stay warm! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.