50-year-old NH murder solved; killer died in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Investigators in New Hampshire have solved a nearly 50-year-old killing of a Massachusetts woman. But they can’t make an arrest because they say the killer - who was serving a life sentence in another case - died in 2019.

They reopened the case of 48-year-old Arlene Clevesy in 2015 at a family member’s request. She was found dead in a brook in Newton, New Hampshire, on June 4, 1972. An autopsy said she suffocated due to trauma to her neck and drowning. She was last seen with Albert Francis Moore, Jr. He was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in 1977.

Prosecutors didn’t pursue the case because Moore was serving a life sentence for killing a man in Massachusetts.

