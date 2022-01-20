Advertisement

Analysis: Biden’s first year in office

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday marked the one-year point in President Biden’s term in office.

Biden was elected with high hopes of helping to unify the country after a divisive four years of Donald Trump, but with the pandemic still raging and much of his agenda stalled in Congress, the president faces a number of challenges.

Darren Perron spoke with Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson about how he’s doing and the prospects for the next three years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willem Jewett/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies using medical suicide law he helped pass
File Photo
Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations
Some people in Williston said they had only gotten mail delivered once in the last 11 business...
Inconsistent mail deliveries have some USPS customers frustrated
Gary Sampson-File photo
Court weighs vacating convictions of killer captured in Vermont
Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust

Latest News

Analysis: Biden’s first year in office
The New Hampshire House voted 223-118 on Thursday to outlaw what has been called the “gay panic...
NH teacher ‘loyalty’ law could expand to include race debate
door
Vermont works to address nursing crisis
meetings
Vt. towns prepare for pandemic Town Meeting Day 2.0