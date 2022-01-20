Court grants 2nd competency hearing of Bennington murder suspect

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont court is allowing a second competency evaluation for a Pownal man accused of a brutal Bennington murder last year after the first one was inconclusive. It comes after the victim’s parent’s pushed lawmakers to change the rules.

On the one-year anniversary of Emily Hamann’s murder in Bennington, the court granted the state’s attorney’s request for a second competency evaluation of Darren Pronto, her accused killer. It’s possible that the second evaluation will show he is still not competent to stand trial, but Kelly Carroll, Emily’s mother, still views that as a step in the right direction.

“It’s a positive step for the state to be able to say, ‘Hey, you know what, we want to have our own evaluation.’ And if it differs, let the court decide,” Carroll said. “At least we will know it was a credible exam. It was done correctly, thoroughly, and within whatever standards the mental health community uses. I think for the Vermont public’s safety, that’s important.”

State Senator Dick Sears, D-Bennington says this change gives the prosecution equal footing and protects the public, especially after a violent and heinous crime like this is committed. “It’s particularly important given the way the other evaluation was done and what some of the prosecution brought out,” he said.

According to the judge’s ruling, the initial evaluation was flawed because the examiner, Dr. John Donnelly, did not explain how he reached his conclusions, conducted the evaluation by video and not in person, and did not revisit areas of the test where Pronto was non-responsive. The judge also noted that Donnelly referenced a prior evaluation when Pronto was found not competent in another case, but disregarded findings from a third case where Pronto was deemed competent.

“She’s done a terrific job, Kelly, of really bringing about the better understanding of the victim and how it feels in that role and to provide some voice for the victims,” Sears said.

Carroll says this is a step toward justice for her daughter. She’s never been involved with the Legislature but encourages others to talk about mental health and changes people would like made in the Legislature. “Had we not advocated so much for S.3, he would have gotten his get-out-of-jail-free card just based on Dr. Donnelly’s limited assessment,” she said.

Court paperwork says it is now up to the state to determine a day, time, and location for the second evaluation. If pronto is found to be competent, he would then stand trial for Hamann’s murder.

