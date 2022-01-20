Advertisement

ECHO dinosaur exhibit invites visitors to explore Mesozoic

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everybody loves dinosaurs and a new exhibit at ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain will help visitors take a deeper dive into the Mesozoic Era.

The exhibit “Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” showcases the world of modern paleontology, introducing a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with ECHO’s Carlie Wright about the new exhibit.

