ECHO dinosaur exhibit invites visitors to explore Mesozoic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everybody loves dinosaurs and a new exhibit at ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain will help visitors take a deeper dive into the Mesozoic Era.

The exhibit “Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas” showcases the world of modern paleontology, introducing a dynamic vision of dinosaurs and the scientists who study them.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with ECHO’s Carlie Wright about the new exhibit.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.