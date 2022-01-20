Advertisement

Fund urged for sex abuse victims at youth detention center

File photo
File photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says spending $100 million to settle sexual abuse claims at the state’s youth detention center is the right thing to do for both victims and the government.

The House Finance Committee held a public hearing Thursday on a bipartisan bill that would create a fund to compensate people abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center. The Manchester center has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and 11 former workers were arrested in April.

Nearly 450 former residents have sued with allegations involving more than 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018. 

