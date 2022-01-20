Man arrested in connection to Chittenden County armed robberies

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police use a K-9, surveillance, and tracking to arrest the man they say robbed two local stores and hurt a female clerk.

Colchester Police say it all started on Sunday, when a man and woman robbed a Champlain Farms. The man reportedly had a black metal pipe/tool on him.

Then Wednesday night, officers were called to the Food Mart in Winooski for a robbery. Police say the man had a pipe and reportedly assaulted the clerk before running off.

Officers set up a perimeter, used a K-9 to track and watched surveillance video. That led to the arrest of 29-year-old Eric Champagne.

Police searched his room at a nearby motel and say they found evidence tying him to both robberies.

Related stories:

Colchester Police investigate Champlain Farms robbery

Colchester police seek suspect in robbery

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.