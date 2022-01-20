Advertisement

New Hampshire getting $1.6M to help Seacoast operations

By Associated Press
Jan. 20, 2022
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state’s congressional delegation says New Hampshire is getting more than $1.6 million from the new federal infrastructure package through the Army Corps of Engineers to improve supply and dredging operations at the Seacoast.

The money is going to the shipping channel and turning basin near Portsmouth Harbor and the Piscataqua River. Another $81,000 will be used for repairs to the Franklin Falls Dam and $50,000 to further investigate erosion and shoaling in the Hampton Harbor.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, said Investing in ports and waterways is critical to growing our economy and protecting our environment.

