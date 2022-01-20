New Haven depot arrives at new home

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - After days of slow-going, New Haven’s historic train depot has arrived at its final destination.

New Haven resident John Meshna was in attendance Thursday to watch as the old brick train station arrived at its new home near the town offices.

The New Haven train depot was built in 1868 and the Amtrak extension project from Rutland to Burlington put the building’s future in jeopardy.

“I was really worried that it was going to come down. It’s such a piece of history, so much of that is disappearing in Vermont from neglect, and the unaffordability of taking care of it,” Meshna said.

But instead, the community decided to save it. Jason Messier and the crew from Messier House moving started working on the project in November. He says it’s been a challenge. “You always run into stuff you weren’t expecting. It was actually a pretty tight time schedule, all things considered. We got some leeway from the railroad -- that extra week or two, a couple of weeks, but yeah, it’s been a process,” he said.

For months, Bernie Noble has followed the crew and documented their progress. “It’s literally been a rescue mission to save the building from demolition and complete and total destruction. Now we have it at least, not in its original location, not in its original context, but at least it’s still here,” he said.

Meshna agrees and says once the building is set, he’s hopeful the community will put it to good use. “I can imagine all kinds of things. It could be an arts center, just a meet and greet center for tourism, activity center for the people in town. And to put it right here, it will just make it feel more complete down here,” he said.

Once the 180-ton structure is in place, crews will build a foundation in the spring.

