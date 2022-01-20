Advertisement

NH teacher ‘loyalty’ law could expand to include race debate

By Associated Press
Jan. 20, 2022
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire lawmakers are considering expanding a Cold War-era law targeting “teachers’ loyalty” to reflect the current debate over discussions of history and race.

The 1949 law prohibits teachers from advocating communism, but Republican Rep. Alicia Lekas, of Hudson, wants to add Marxism as a second “subversive doctrine.”  Her bill also would prohibit teaching that the United States was founded on racism, or advocating any doctrine that promotes a negative account of U.S. history without “worldwide context.”

Lekas told a House committee Thursday that she’s still working on better language but her intent is to stop teachers from indoctrinating students.

