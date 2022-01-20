Advertisement

Sanders’ viral inauguration mittens raise $30K for Make-A-Wish Vermont

The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the...
The internet went crazy for the made-in-Vermont mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the inauguration.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What started as a viral Bernie Sanders meme has turned into a fundraising juggernaut for various charities.

Sanders wore the now-familiar pair of warm-looking, patterned mittens on Inauguration Day last year. They were made by Vermont schoolteacher Jenn Ellis, who later teamed up with Vermont Teddy Bear to make and sell more mittens. Five percent of the profits went to Make-A-Wish Vermont, and so far $30,000 has been raised, enough to pay for three wishes for local children.

Ellis says that all the mitten spinoff ventures have generated a total of about $2 million for various charities.

Related Stories:

Winooski brewing company creates Bernie Beer

Artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski

Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker

Vt. organization brings in big bucks auctioning Bernie’s mittens

Bernie-inspired mittens spark Darn Tough spinoff

Bernie Sanders’ mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity

Vt. crafters create products featuring Bernie Sanders’ much-memed mittens

Get your hands on a pair of Bernie’s mittens

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens steal the show at inauguration

Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations
Willem Jewett/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies using medical suicide law he helped pass
Gary Sampson-File photo
Court weighs vacating convictions of killer captured in Vermont
Some people in Williston said they had only gotten mail delivered once in the last 11 business...
Inconsistent mail deliveries have some USPS customers frustrated
Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust

Latest News

Vermont broadband board offers $116M in construction grants
50-year-old NH murder solved; killer died in 2019
File
New Hampshire getting $1.6M to help Seacoast operations
All five Vermont starters reached double figures in scoring
Olson records double-double in UVM's win against NJIT