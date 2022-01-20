Sanders’ viral inauguration mittens raise $30K for Make-A-Wish Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What started as a viral Bernie Sanders meme has turned into a fundraising juggernaut for various charities.

Sanders wore the now-familiar pair of warm-looking, patterned mittens on Inauguration Day last year. They were made by Vermont schoolteacher Jenn Ellis, who later teamed up with Vermont Teddy Bear to make and sell more mittens. Five percent of the profits went to Make-A-Wish Vermont, and so far $30,000 has been raised, enough to pay for three wishes for local children.

Ellis says that all the mitten spinoff ventures have generated a total of about $2 million for various charities.

Related Stories:

Winooski brewing company creates Bernie Beer

Artists sculpt Sen. Bernie Sanders snowman in Winooski

Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker

Vt. organization brings in big bucks auctioning Bernie’s mittens

Bernie-inspired mittens spark Darn Tough spinoff

Bernie Sanders’ mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity

Vt. crafters create products featuring Bernie Sanders’ much-memed mittens

Get your hands on a pair of Bernie’s mittens

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens steal the show at inauguration

Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.