Shelburne native heading to the Olympics

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Megan Nick spent more than 10 years at Green Mountain Training Center working toward being a gymnast.

Just before her senior year of high school, she was invited to try out aerial skiing in lake placid. What she didn’t know at the time was it would change the trajectory of her athletic career.

“At first we didn’t even know we were trying out for a team we just thought it was a one week camp that you go and try aerial skiing,” Nick said.

She and a group of friends from the Green Mountain Training Center went to aerial tryout camp in Lake Placid for a school project in 2013. Nine years later, she’s heading to the Winter Olympics as a member of Team USA.

“Looking back now, I mean it’s just been a long journey it was you know a lot of ups and downs,” Nick explained. By moving to Lake Placid her senior year of high school, she missed out on milestones like prom and graduation.

Prior to the move, Nick was a lifelong dedicated gymnast. She credits her coaches and training during that time for her ability to excel in freestyle skiing.

“It doesn’t surprise me that much though that she’s made it this far just with the athlete that she always was,” her former gymnastics coach, Ashley Neary, said. She went on to describe Nick as versatile and resilient.

“That was her passion back when she was growing up the little kid, but then she was able to put the skiing together with the gymnastics abilities and won’t be all she she pulled it off,” her dad, Jeff Nick, said.

Since the start of her freestyle career, Nick has been on the podium in several international competitions. While there is potential of taking home a medal in Beijing, Nick says that’s not where her attention is at.

“I’ve tried to shift my focus in the past few years of not having results based goals and just trying to compete the way I train,”

Her father and former coaches say they’re confident she’ll excel, no matter the outcome.

“I’m so proud of her and just really happy for her she could not be more deserving of this,” Neary said.

“We’re just thrilled to be Megan’s parents and to watch your develop and to become just a great athlete and a great competitor,” Jeff Nick said.

Right now, Megan is in Utah for training. She and the rest of Team USA’s freestyle skiing team will head to Los Angeles for COVID-19 testing on the 25th. Shortly after, they’ll be making their way to the Olympic Village in Beijing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.