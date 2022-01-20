South Burlington man now facing federal charge in meth bust

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man already in trouble on state drug charges is in jail after being hit with a federal one.

On Friday, 33-year-old Quenton Dodson, was arrested after Burlington Police raided homes in the Ledgewood Circle neighborhood and on Farrell Street in South Burlington.

They say they found more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, several ounces of fentanyl and cocaine, two firearms, more than $10,000 and other drugs.

Dodson was charged in state court.

Now, he’s been charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine in federal court.

He’s in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for January 31.

