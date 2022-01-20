Advertisement

South Burlington man now facing federal charge in meth bust

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man already in trouble on state drug charges is in jail after being hit with a federal one.

On Friday, 33-year-old Quenton Dodson, was arrested after Burlington Police raided homes in the Ledgewood Circle neighborhood and on Farrell Street in South Burlington.

They say they found more than a kilogram of methamphetamine, several ounces of fentanyl and cocaine, two firearms, more than $10,000 and other drugs.

Dodson was charged in state court.

Now, he’s been charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine in federal court.

He’s in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for January 31.

Related story:

2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations
Gary Sampson-File photo
Court weighs vacating convictions of killer captured in Vermont
Willem Jewett/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies using medical suicide law he helped pass
Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Winter storm keeps Stowe rescue crews busy

Latest News

Police use a K-9, surveillance, and tracking to arrest the man they say robbed two local stores...
Man arrested in connection to Chittenden County armed robberies
Police use a K-9, surveillance, and tracking to arrest the man they say robbed two local stores...
Man arrested in connection to Chittenden County armed robberies
UVM Health Network provides update on workforce shortage plan
The UVM Health Network is seeing record patient volume as the omicron wave rages on, stressing...
UVM Health Network provides update on workforce shortage plan