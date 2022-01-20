Advertisement

Vermont broadband board offers $116M in construction grants

(KBJR/CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Community Broadband Board is launching a $116 million construction grant program.

Starting this spring, Communications Union Districts and other eligible providers will be able to use the grants to help to accelerate construction efforts to reach all Vermonters without adequate broadband service. Of the total, $100 million will come from federal COVID-19 relief money for small communications carriers; and/or internet service providers working with communications districts to cover construction costs such as materials, equipment, and labor related to broadband projects.

The additional $16 million will be part of a community match program of state and local recovery funds. 

