Advertisement

Vt. bill would decriminalize ‘personal amounts’ of drugs

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are teeing up a bill that would decriminalize certain amounts of drugs.

The proposal would create a board of experts to determine what a reasonable ‘personal amount’ of drugs would look like. Possession of anything under that amount would be a civil penalty, which could be waived if that person seeks treatment services. Backers of the bill say it shifts drug use and possession to a public health lens instead of leaning on law enforcement and prosecutors.

“The whole question of arresting and prosecuting drug possession -- we’re not seeing a lot of value. In fact, we’re seeing a lot of harm historically,” said Rep. Selene Colburn, P-Burlington.

The bill follows a recent study showing Black Vermonters are 14 times as likely to be prosecuted for drug offenses than whites. Sponsors say the initiative is based on policies in Oregon and in the country of Portugal.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willem Jewett/File
Former Vt. lawmaker dies using medical suicide law he helped pass
File Photo
Vt. death toll hits 507; record hospitalizations
Some people in Williston said they had only gotten mail delivered once in the last 11 business...
Inconsistent mail deliveries have some USPS customers frustrated
Gary Sampson-File photo
Court weighs vacating convictions of killer captured in Vermont
Quenton Dodson and Michoni Campbell
2 arrested in major Burlington meth bust

Latest News

GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction-File photo
Vt. partnership to help power GlobalFoundries with hydrogen
File photo
Fund urged for sex abuse victims at youth detention center
mm
Vt. partnership to help power GlobalFoundries with hydrogen
Vermont broadband board offers $116M in construction grants