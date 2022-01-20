BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bitter cold temperatures are back for the end of the week, setting us up for another chilly weekend on the way. Skies will be partly to mostly clear through early Friday morning, with overnight lows dropping into the teens below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for wind chill values in the -25 to -35 degree range through Friday morning. Limit our time outside if you can, and keep your pets inside.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Friday but temperatures will remain bitterly cold. Afternoon highs will only manage a few degrees above zero, at best. We’ll bottom out again Friday night and into Saturday morning, for some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this winter, in the teens and 20s below zero.

Overall it will be a quiet weekend of weather. Temperatures will be a little warmer on Saturday with highs getting back into the mid teens. Sunday will likely be our warmest day of the period with highs in the mid 20s. It will also be our best chance of snow for the period with mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers possible. The clipper will also bring another shot of cold air, that will bring temperatures back down again for the first of the work week.

Below normal temperatures will be the standard for most of next week. We may see the chance for a few more snow showers on Tuesday, otherwise the week will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will mainly be in the teens, with a few low 20s possible.

Bundle up!

