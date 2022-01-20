BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! This week started with a snowstorm on Monday, followed by a shot of bitter cold, Arctic air. It was nice to get away from all that on Wednesday as temperatures jumped up into the upper 30s and low 40s. But that warm-up was brief. Another Arctic Blast is descending on us. Temperatures will be falling today, through the 20s, teens, and even single digits. It is going to stay cold right through the weekend and into next week.

Wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures are going to be dangerously low again later today into early Friday. Those wind chills could be in the 20s and 30s below zero overnight and into early Friday.

Overnight lows - actual air temperatures will be in the teens and 20s below zero by Friday morning, and especially Saturday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday & Saturday, but that will do nothing to help warm things up. Temperatures will moderate just a bit on Sunday as a small disturbance moves through with the chance for a few snow showers.

It will chill down again heading into next week. Another weak disturbance may again spread just a few snow showers around on Tuesday. But it looks like it is going to stay colder than normal right through the rest of this month of January (normal high for Burlington is now 28°).

Stay indoors as much as possible, and bundle up with everything you’ve got if you do need to be outside. Frostbite can occur in very little time in these conditions. And as always, please keep your pets indoors! -Gary

