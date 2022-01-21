Advertisement

Analysis: Roe v. Wade anniversary comes at perilous time for reproductive rights

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday marks the 49th Anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 7 to 2 ruling on Roe v. Wade, which affirms a women’s reproductive rights in the U.S. Constitution.

Now, with a heavily conservative high court, it appears that the 1973 landmark ruling could be struck down. It comes as many states, including Vermont and New Hampshire, are working on legislation concerning reproductive rights.

Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a professor of constitutional law at the Vermont Law School, about what’s at stake.

