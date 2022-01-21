Burlington to begin Champlain Parkway work this summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The city of Burlington is hoping to begin construction this summer on the long-delayed Champlain Parkway project that would link the downtown of Vermont’s largest city to Interstate 189.

The city announced its plan Friday, a day after the Federal Highway Administration issued a record of decision for that project that will allow it to go forward. In a statement, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the decision represents another big step towards the completion of this multi-decade effort to improve transportation in Burlington’s south end, for pedestrians, bikers, and drivers.

While the decision is the final step in completing the environmental clearance process, future changes and refinements to the project may still occur.

