Advertisement

Burlington to begin Champlain Parkway work this summer

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The city of Burlington is hoping to begin construction this summer on the long-delayed Champlain Parkway project that would link the downtown of Vermont’s largest city to Interstate 189.

The city announced its plan Friday, a day after the Federal Highway Administration issued a record of decision for that project that will allow it to go forward. In a statement, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the decision represents another big step towards the completion of this multi-decade effort to improve transportation in Burlington’s south end, for pedestrians, bikers, and drivers.

While the decision is the final step in completing the environmental clearance process, future changes and refinements to the project may still occur.

Related Stories:

Burlington City Council to consider next steps in railyard project

Champlain Parkway opponents pan EIS report, vow to fight on

Report: Champlain Parkway won’t have adverse impact on minorities

Burlington to start several construction projects in the South End

Champlain Parkway faces challenge from racial justice group

Racial justice group requests changes to Champlain Parkway

Road project aimed at easing access to downtown Burlington

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police use a K-9, surveillance, and tracking to arrest the man they say robbed two local stores...
Man arrested in connection to Chittenden County armed robberies
Megan Nick/File
Shelburne native heading to the Olympics
Quenton Dodson
Federal charges filed in Burlington meth bust
Some people in Williston said they had only gotten mail delivered once in the last 11 business...
Inconsistent mail deliveries have some USPS customers frustrated
Alfred Wisher-File photo
Extradition process to begin for Burlington shooting suspect

Latest News

File - Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan discuss their opposition to Republican efforts to...
NH delegation praises Planned Parenthood grant
Snowplow Spotlight.
Snowplow Spotlight: Fearless Frosty and Tiger Force
Stowe Mountain Rescue crews have had a busy week and are gearing up for another winter weekend.
Stowe Mountain Rescue discusses safety following busy week
Kids at Newark Street School named this plow.
Snowplow Spotlight: Fearless Frosty