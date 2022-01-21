Burlington’s toxic politics driving candidates away

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Angry outbursts at meetings, marches to elected officials’ homes, and threatening emails are all examples of how Burlington politics have turned toxic in recent months. With city elections just over a month away, Katharine Huntley checked in with local officials and would-be candidates about the loss of civility.

“The fact that I feel afraid leaving my apartment sometimes is not ok and I just want relief from that in many ways,” said Councilor Jane Stromberg/P-Ward 8, who has decided not to run for reelection.

She was first elected to the council in 2020 and her time in office has coincided with nationwide racial reckoning, the divisive 2020 election, and a global pandemic. Stromberg says her decision was due, in part, to the amount of hate mail, threats, and other inappropriate messages she has received. “I just kind of try to stay steady and focus on the issues but I’m not going to lie -- the last two years have really brought out a lot of ugly pieces in people,” she said.

Stromberg is not the only one. Fellow Councilor Zoraya Hightower, P-Ward 1, says she waffled on whether to run again for many of the same reasons. Ultimately, she says she decided to run again to continue serving her community and also maintain consistency amid council turnover.

Hightower shared with us what she calls a small sample of the vitriol she’s received from Vermonters and beyond:

“‘...You’re one stupid (expletive,) I hope crime goes through the roof...’”

“‘...Personally, I hope yourself and those you care about suffer from your disgusting lies and hate for our police officers... you are a typical disgusting Black racist liberal, which in simple explanation, is a fool...’”

“That part has been much harder for me -- is the like, the being at home and feeling not safe all of the time, more so than at the city council meetings,” Hightower said. Although it can be intense at times, she says she feels supported by other council members. “I think it’s tough, it’s definitely tougher than it seems from the outside -- at least I think it is -- but I definitely think there is support from your own party and even beyond”

Councilors and the mayor have had protestors march to their homes along with other messages of hate and threats at City Hall meetings. Chip Mason, D-Ward 5, decided not to run again. The long-time council member cited the incivility at public meetings as a factor in his decision.

Democrat Ben Traverse has said he will vie for Mason’s seat. He says he has already received nasty messages and is concerned the current atmosphere is pushing away people who want to participate in Burlington’s civic life. “Beyond needing to get away from the hurtful and abusive -- for the obvious reasons -- there are these secondary reasons as well, that it’s actually counterintuitive to democracy and to the community dialogue because folks are staying away, and for that reason, we need to do better,” Traverse said.

