Domestic violence survivors urge more judicial training

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Advocates for domestic violence victims and people who feel they were not treated fairly by family court judges in New Hampshire are calling on a new task force to provide more training for the judiciary.

The Task Force on Domestic Violence Cases in the New Hampshire Judicial System heard stories about people in family court cases who felt victimized through rulings and not helped. Some also said they had trouble navigating the judicial system because of obstacles such as not being able to speak English.

The group is scheduled to release its report by March 1.

